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State, local officials share words of remembrance for fallen LVMPD Officer Abdelnabi

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State, local officials share words of remembrance for fallen LVMPD Officer Abdelnabi
KTNV
State, local officials share words of remembrance for fallen LVMPD Officer Abdelnabi

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Condolences are pouring in after an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made the ultimate sacrifice, dying in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Officials from across the state have identified him as Officer Austin Abdelnabi, who served with the department since 2023.

WATCH | Procession held for fallen officer:

Procession held for fallen Las Vegas police officer

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