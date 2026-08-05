State, local officials share words of remembrance for fallen LVMPD Officer Abdelnabi

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Condolences are pouring in after an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made the ultimate sacrifice, dying in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Officials from across the state have identified him as Officer Austin Abdelnabi, who served with the department since 2023.

WATCH | Procession held for fallen officer:

Procession held for fallen Las Vegas police officer

We stand with our @LVMPD brothers and sisters and mourn the loss of the officer killed in the line of duty. Our hearts are with the officer’s family, loved ones, friends, and all LVMPD during this incredibly difficult time. Rest easy-we have the watch from here. pic.twitter.com/NT1EvJC8qW — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) August 5, 2026

My statement on the tragic loss of an LVMPD officer tonight: pic.twitter.com/BcWbk92jwx — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) August 5, 2026

FBI Las Vegas extends our heartfelt condolences to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in light of the tragic loss of one of your officers in the line of duty today. We deeply appreciate his unwavering dedication to justice and community safety, and we stand by your side… pic.twitter.com/7RHAeBBUPb — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) August 5, 2026

Statement from Clark County Commission Chairman Michael Naft on the loss of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer.



The officer was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to call. pic.twitter.com/7J1uAyzi4D — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 5, 2026

My deepest condolences to our fallen LVMPD officer, Austin Abdelnabi, who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty.



My heart goes out to his family and loved ones during this time. May he rest in peace. — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) August 5, 2026