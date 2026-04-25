LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The State Office of the Labor Commissioner is ordering a Las Vegas soul food restaurant to pay a former employee money she’s owed by May 5.

A notice of claim letter dated April 20 from that office, said “back wages in the amount of $2,100 appear due.”

The employee, Mariah Hills, reached out to Channel 13 and said she believes her former employer, Stuff My Turkey, held out on tips owed to her.

WATCH | State Commissioner of Labor investigating restaurant, demands they pay worker back wages

State Commissioner of Labor investigating restaurant, demands they pay worker back wages

Hills worked at the restaurant off of Sahara from mid-July up until April 11.

“I wasn’t sure about how to go about reporting my wages being taken,” said Hills.

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Stuff My Turkey has a tip pool, which is legal under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Their policy takes25% of their front of house workers’ credit card tips.

“That’s a pretty big chunk,” said Hills, who told Channel 13 she would’ve found a different server job if she’d known about the pool. She said she never signed anything acknowledging the policy.

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Henry Crockett, one of the restaurant owners, brought a document signed by their newest hire, specifically outlining the tip pool policy.

“If she did not sign a form, then we will have to operate accordingly. If she did, then we’ll have the paperwork to provide,” said Crockett.

Crockett also shared the following statement with Channel 13 .

“We are responding through the proper legal channels within the required time frame. I can confirm that we do have an original signed document from the claimant acknowledging the tip pool policy, dated prior to the filing of this claim.”

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