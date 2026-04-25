LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The State Office of the Labor Commissioner is ordering a Las Vegas soul food restaurant to pay a former employee money she’s owed by May 5.
A notice of claim letter dated April 20 from that office, said “back wages in the amount of $2,100 appear due.”
The employee, Mariah Hills, reached out to Channel 13 and said she believes her former employer, Stuff My Turkey, held out on tips owed to her.
WATCH | State Commissioner of Labor investigating restaurant, demands they pay worker back wages
Hills worked at the restaurant off of Sahara from mid-July up until April 11.
“I wasn’t sure about how to go about reporting my wages being taken,” said Hills.
Stuff My Turkey has a tip pool, which is legal under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Their policy takes25% of their front of house workers’ credit card tips.
“That’s a pretty big chunk,” said Hills, who told Channel 13 she would’ve found a different server job if she’d known about the pool. She said she never signed anything acknowledging the policy.
Henry Crockett, one of the restaurant owners, brought a document signed by their newest hire, specifically outlining the tip pool policy.
“If she did not sign a form, then we will have to operate accordingly. If she did, then we’ll have the paperwork to provide,” said Crockett.
Crockett also shared the following statement with Channel 13 .
“We are responding through the proper legal channels within the required time frame. I can confirm that we do have an original signed document from the claimant acknowledging the tip pool policy, dated prior to the filing of this claim.”
Do you have a story you'd like Mary to look into? Contact her at Mary.Kielar@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.