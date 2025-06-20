Starting Sunday, work begins on 215 Beltway widening project in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Heads up, drivers. More construction is coming to the 215 Beltway, this time in Henderson.

Work is set to start Sunday night on the $145 million widening project. It's to ease congestion between Pecos/St. Rose Parkway and Stephanie Street.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum broke down this widening project when it was first announced last month.

Henderson breaks ground on valley's latest 215 Beltway widening project

Crews will add two new lanes in each direction along a three-mile stretch. The project also includes a pedestrian bridge and a diverging diamond interchange at Green Valley Parkway.

During the work, three lanes will remain open in each direction during daytime construction, while two lanes will be open in each direction at night, according to the City of Henderson.

This marks the third major beltway construction projects going on at the same time. The other two? Clark County's reconfiguration of the 215/Summerlin Parkway interchange—which started earlier this year—and their widening project of the 215 from I-15 to Jones Boulevard—which was slated to wrap up this month.

To help ease traffic impacts, please note the following:



Consecutive on- and off-ramps will not be under construction at the same time.

Construction at St. Rose Parkway/Pecos Road and Paseo Verde Parkway will not coincide with work at Green Valley Parkway.

Work on Green Valley Parkway will take place at night.

Nighttime closures on Green Valley Parkway will be in effect to allow construction of a pedestrian bridge.

The project is set to be completed in 2028.