LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Heads up if you're a frequent driver in Summerlin.

The CC-215 & Summerlin Parkway Interchange Project begins on Monday, Feb. 10 — and it's expected to last at least three years, according to Clark County.

Once complete, the county said the new improvements will widen the beltway, ease congestion and support development in Summerlin.

Initial traffic restrictions and closures (there will be more)

Starting Feb. 10, the following roadway restrictions will be in effect:

The county is advising drivers to remain cautious while traveling through work zones and take alternate routes when possible.

For more information on the project, you can visit the project website by clicking the link here.