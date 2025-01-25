Traffic troubles give drivers headaches as 215 widening project continues in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic troubles are once again at the top of drivers' minds in Las Vegas, this time on the 215 Beltway in the south valley, which has seen road construction and significant backups for well over a year.

The seemingly endless congestion of the 215 west of I-15 is something that we've been hearing about from viewers and talking about ourselves in the Channel 13 newsroom for weeks.

Jeffrey Young has lived in Las Vegas for 31 years and says he's come to expect some growing pains, but the ongoing construction on the south beltway has been a constant headache.

"It's just terrible," Young said Friday. "Always waiting and waiting. You have to schedule an hour prior to where you're going to go."

Ochun Bracho lives in the southwest valley and is on the same boat.

"It's been terrible, it's been absolutely a mess," Bracho said. "I feel like there's construction here all the time. I have to leave to go to work 30 or 45 minutes just to get there on time."

So, what exactly is causing this nightmare for valley drivers?

Clark County is widening the 215 between Jones and I-15, and they've actually been working on the massive project since September 2023.

Crews are adding a lane in both directions of the 215 between Jones and I-15 and, in the process, are resurfacing, working on the freeway's drainage system and adding new signage and lighting on the beltway.

When it's all said and done, the county says there will be five lanes in both directions of the 215 between I-15 and Jones, with the goal of relieving some of the frequent congestion in the south 215/I-15 interchange.

Drivers who spoke with Channel 13 Friday said they'd believe it when they see it.

"Doesn't matter how wide they make the roads or how many more roads they add, there's still going to be traffic no matter what," Young said. "We just have to deal with it to a certain degree."

The good news, though? When the county started on the 215 widening project in 2023, they said work was scheduled to wrap up in spring 2025, and we're expecting an update on the status of the project from the county sometime next week.

In the meantime, you should still expect some heavy delays for the next several weeks on the 215 between Jones and I-15 in both directions through the majority of the day—not just during heavy commute times.