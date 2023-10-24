Starbucks in downtown becomes fourth store to unionize in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Starbucks location in downtown Las Vegas has become the fourth store in the valley to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United announced that the Starbucks location on Casino Center Boulevard and Clark Avenue won union representation in a 16-3 vote on Monday.

This store joins three other locations in the valley, including the locations at Rainbow and Oakey Boulevards, Tenaya Way and Azure Drive, and one in Centennial Hills.

Andddd another union store 4 you!!! 🎲



Welcome the partners of Casino Center & Clark in Las Vegas, NV, on a 16-4 union victory!!!! They're the 4th Starbucks to unionize in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/F7cNmxawH0 — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) October 24, 2023

"This win is bittersweet. We have been pushed and challenged. Grown stronger in strengthening and uplifting each other as partners. Today, this win is the next step for the larger goal of equality," said Zarian Pouncy, an organizer at the store and Starbucks partner of 10 years.

Employees at the Casino and Clark location will join over 9,000 baristas nationwide, who are unionizing "for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules."

"Today, I feel empowered beyond compare! For once working, I can say I made a difference; not just for myself but for others," said R. Springman, an organizer and barista at the location.

According to Starbucks Workers United, over 360 Starbucks stores in 41 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized since December 2021 — more than any company in the 21st century.