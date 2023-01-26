Second Starbucks location in Las Vegas valley announces plan to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second Starbucks location in the Las Vegas valley has announced its plans to unionize, according to a letter sent to executives by Starbucks Workers United.

The Starbucks on Tenaya Way and Azure Drive issued the letter on Tuesday, and acknowledged the example set by the first location to unionize on Rainbow and Oakey.

"It is because we care about the quality of service we provide our community and the well-being of our staff, we have come to such a difficult decision," the letter read.

The organization claims that the company "failed to provide many of its employees with a stable work environment" while still expecting the company to progress.

The letter continues, "We cannot meet the high demands put on us without changes that include our voice."