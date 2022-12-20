South Rainbow Boulevard and West Oakey Boulevard Starbucks in Las Vegas unionize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Labor Relations Board tallied ballots for the union election at the Rainbow and Oakey Starbucks in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday evening. The store's employees won the election by a vote of 11 to 7, becoming the first Starbucks location in Nevada to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

Larissa Elkins, a barista at the Rainbow and Oakey store, said, "It feels beyond amazing to finally be a part of something like this. Partners are finally standing up for themselves and speaking out and having a fair and even part in the workplace with this union and I can’t wait for other stores to join us!"

Diana Arias, another barista at the store, added, "I feel so relieved and a lot stronger in my position here at Starbucks. I'm looking forward to creating a true partnership with Starbucks and my fellow partners."

According to a press release, the Rainbow and Oakey store is one of over 270 Starbucks stores in the United States that have successfully unionized. Since the first store won its union vote in Buffalo, NY, last December, over 340 stores have filed for an election in 39 states.