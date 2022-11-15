Watch Now
Starbucks location in central Las Vegas files to unionize

This is the Starbucks logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 16:58:23-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starbucks workers at the Rainbow and Oakey Boulevards filed a petition to unionize on Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board.

This comes as Starbucks workers across the nation have been unionizing in large numbers in recent months. The Rainbow and Oakey location is the first of the company's stores in Nevada to seek union election.

Starbucks Workers United, an organizing committee for the employees, wrote a letter addressed to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz about their intent to form a union.

The letter claimed that "no changes have been made to create a safe work environment" and employees "have been silenced" in the process of unionizing.

