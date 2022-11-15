Starbucks location in central Las Vegas files to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starbucks workers at the Rainbow and Oakey Boulevards filed a petition to unionize on Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board.

This comes as Starbucks workers across the nation have been unionizing in large numbers in recent months. The Rainbow and Oakey location is the first of the company's stores in Nevada to seek union election.

Starbucks Workers United, an organizing committee for the employees, wrote a letter addressed to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz about their intent to form a union.

Rainbow & Oakey in Las Vegas becomes the FIRST Nevada store to file for a union election! Starbucks workers are sick of being dealt a bad hand, and we’re ALL IN on organizing for a better workplace. pic.twitter.com/PP9Rj9PN6i — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) November 15, 2022

The letter claimed that "no changes have been made to create a safe work environment" and employees "have been silenced" in the process of unionizing.