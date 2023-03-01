Starbucks in Centennial Hills becomes second valley store to unionize in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Starbucks location in Centennial Hills won its union election Wednesday morning, becoming the second location in the Las Vegas valley to unionize.

The first Starbucks location to unionize in the valley is on Rainbow and Oakey Boulevard and won its election vote in December by a tally of 11 to 7. The Centennial Hills location won its vote by 18-3.

According to Starbucks Workers United, more than 278 Starbucks locations across the country have unionized since 2021.

In a tweet from the southwest branch of SBWU, workers celebrated in front of the property, saying "Las Vegas continues to blaze the trial in Nevada with an 18-3 election victory."