LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An annual report to Congress at the start of tax season revealed that the IRS is facing a 27% reduction in its workforce.

In 2025, 160 million returns were filed, and with 25,000 fewer IRS employees processing those returns in 2026, experts say it could spell trouble for those still waiting on their refund.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan spoke to a local financial expert to learn what could delay your refund and what you can do to get it to you sooner:

Staff reductions at the IRS could slow your tax refund, experts say

The department says that those who file electronically will typically see their refund within 21 days. If you paper file, your refund could take four or more weeks.

Those potential delays could come into play if you have a complex return that includes itemized deductions. Those returns could require a manual review, which would extend the refund process even further.

Financial professional Brad Zucker with SMA Management says his advice when it comes to getting your refund sooner is to file sooner rather than later.

"The message is if you have the opportunity, file electronically and set up automatic direct deposit at your bank," Zucker said. "That is the quickest way to get the refund so you can spend the money."

Zucker added that the average refund this year is $3,676, a more than 10.5% increase from last year. In addition to filing electronically, he also recommends double-checking for errors. Incorrect social security and bank account numbers, misspelled names and missing signatures can all delay your return's processing.

You should also make sure to include all pertinent documents to file to make sure that your return is accurate.

As for what you should do when your refund does reach you, Zucker recommends paying down any outstanding debt, boosting your savings, or putting 10 to 15-percent into a retirement account to help set yourself up for financial success.