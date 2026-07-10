Springs Preserve asks community to help name rare toad

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After almost 65 years, a special guest has graced the trails at the Springs Preserve — and they want your help to name him!

In a recent post, the Springs Preserve announced that a lone male Woodhouse's Toad was spotted on their trail cameras.

According to them, the toad's species "have displaced or hybridized with Arizona Toads in the Las Vegas valley, completely replacing that species since about 1976."

Following the drying out of the original springs, in 1962, no toad appearances have been recorded in that area since — which makes the return of this amphibian so noteworthy.

He's not the only rare animal we've told you about recently — just last year, the National Park Service shared an update with us on the Devil's Hole pupfish, a species only found in a 12-foot wide water-filled cave in Amargosa Valley.

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This Woodhouse's Toad was described as a potential "early colonist," singing out to attract a mate at the Cienega.

Now, the Springs Preserve has sent the call out to the Las Vegas community to name him. If you'd like to submit your suggestions, you can do so by adding a comment to their post here!