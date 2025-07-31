Russian earthquake shakes up one of the world's rarest fish species found in Nevada, NPS says

AMARGOSA VALLEY (KTNV) — The 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on July 29 was felt nearly 4,000 miles away by tiny residents in Death Valley, according to the National Park Service.

Devils Hole, a water-filled cave approximately 12 feet wide and more than 500 feet deep, is home to the Devils Hole pupfish, described by NPS as "one of the world's rarest fish."

JAE C. HONG/AP FILE - This April 6, 2006 file photo shows The Devil's Hole, the endangered Devil's Hole Pupfish's only natural habitat, at Death Valley National Park in Nev. For 10,000 years, a tiny iridescent blue fish has lived in the depths of the cavern in Nevada's desert, but a new study says climate change and warming waters, and its lack of mobility, are threatening the pupfish and decreasing its numbers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong,File)

The pupfish depend on a shallow shelf within the cave to feed and breed, NPS explained. When the water in Devils Hole is disturbed, it can affect the fish's primary food source, algae that grow on the shelf.

With the recent earthquake, the pupfish experienced 10-inch waves that "removed some materials" from the area, NPS said.

AP ** FILE ** This undated photo provided by Death Valley National Park, shows the endangered Devil's Hole Pupfish. Biologists have moved some of the few remaining endangered Devils Hole pupfish from their secluded desert hot spring to a Las Vegas Strip casino aquarium and a federal fish hatchery on the Colorado River. (AP Photo/Death Valley National Park, HO)

With only 38 fish counted during their official survey in March, it's critical that the pupfish do not lose access to their regular food source — but NPS said the timing of the earthquake "is less concerning for the pupfish" due to the sun being in an ideal position to regrow the lost algae.

National Park Service

NPS notes that the pupfish are also known to increase their spawning rates after disturbances, prompting scientists to hope for a "rebound" in the population.

This isn't the first time earthquakes have shaken up the residents of Devils Hole — NPS shared an in-depth breakdown on April 15 detailing how recent seismic activity has affected the pupfish population.