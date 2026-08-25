Spread the Word Nevada adopts Dondero Elementary, bringing literacy programs to 58 Clark County schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spread the Word Nevada has adopted Dondero Elementary School, bringing the nonprofit's total number of partner schools in the Clark County School District to 58.

The adoption was celebrated with a book distribution for Dondero students, each of whom took home five books — two brand new and three gently used.

WATCH | Justin Hinton was there at the book distribution to learn more:

Spread the Word Nevada adopts Dondero Elementary

Terri Johnson, assistant principal at Dondero Elementary, said the distribution marks an important step for students.

"The opportunity for them to take books home and start to build their love of reading with their own personal libraries is big," Johnson said.

The book distribution is just the beginning for Dondero students, who will now have access to Spread the Word Nevada's three signature literacy programs:

Kids to Kids, which provides students with free books to build home libraries

Breakfast/Snack Time with Books, which encourages reading while providing additional free books

Books and Buddies, a one-on-one reading mentorship program

Dondero is the 6th school in the program to have all three offerings. One of those schools has already seen a 20% increase in its proficiency rate across the board.

Lisa Habighorst, the CEO of Spread the Word Nevada, said it costs approximately $90,000 to implement the full trio model at a school. That support is coming from Credit One Bank.

A 5th grader named Ace was already diving into one of her new books at the celebration.

"I like this one because it interests me. I already started reading it because I like bugs," Ace said.

The nonprofit's leadership said the programs are designed to do more than put books in students' hands.

"Not only do we bring access to resources and books for their homes, but we also bring the services, supporting the parents, modeling for them what they can do for their kids at home. So the students can have success in life," Habighorst said.

The organization also hopes the programs spark a broader curiosity in students.

"Besides growing a love of reading, we hope that inspires them to want to do more, want to be more as they start to learn about different things in the world, beyond just Las Vegas," Johnson said.

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