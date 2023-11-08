Sphere loses nearly $100 million in first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere has officially been open for business since September but it isn't raking in the big bucks just yet.

On Wednesday, Sphere Entertainment released the financial results for the fiscal first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, 2023. That's a day after the Sphere officially opened its doors.

"Sphere's opening in Las Vegas in September represented a significant milestone, generating worldwide attention and marking the beginning of a new chapter for our Company," executive chairman and CEO James Dolan said. "We are building positive momentum across Sphere and remain confident that we are well positioned to drive long-term value for shareholders."

According to the numbers, in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, Sphere had an operating loss of $98.4 million. Company officials said it was due to "higher depreciation and amortization, direct operating expenses, and selling, general and administrative costs". Some of the direct operating expenses included $2.1 million in costs associated with The Sphere Experience and advertising Darren Aronofsky's Postcard From Earth.

The report also states that in the first quarter, Sphere made $7.8 million in revenue, which included $4.1 million in event-related revenue and $2.6 million in revenues from sponsorship, signage, and advertising on the Exosphere. Advertising on the Exosphere kicked off with YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket and has seen featured additional campaign's including Tuesday night's special screening of The Marvels.

This comes after Sphere officials said the company spent an additional $90 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 that they weren't expecting.

Last week, Sphere's chief financial officer Gautam Ranji resigned, which was effective as of Nov. 3, 2023.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, his departure was "not a result of any disagreement with the company's independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices".

The filing stated that Greg Brunner, Sphere's Senior Vice President, Controller and principal Accounting Officer took over Ranji's job responsibilities for the time being.

Channel 13 previously spoke with financial analyst Steve Budin, who said he believes the venue could be profitable soon.

"The entertainment business is very risky, but for them to recover their investment in three to five years would not surprise me at all," Budin said last month.