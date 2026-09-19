LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 1,500 volunteers across Southern Nevada came together today to give back to the community during the United Way of Southern Nevada's 11th annual Day of Caring.

Presented by PNC Bank, the event kicked off early this morning at Town Square and featured more than 50 projects in motion across the Las Vegas valley.

"United Way of Southern Nevada is here to unite the community together to improve lives," said Samuel Rudd, CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. "We tackle issues that one organization can't do on their own. It really takes all of us."

WATCH | Southern Nevadans come together for 11th annual Day of Caring

Southern Nevadans come together for 11th annual Day of Caring

Volunteers from PNC Bank helped put together readers and training kits for children, as well as cleaning and sorting books at Spread the Word Nevada.

"I think it's really important for people who live here to see the needs that some of our community members have every single day, and just really increase that volunteer engagement with all the different organizations who do that work every single day," said Denette Suddeth, PNC Bank regional president.

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Several local organizations and companies contributed to the effort. Barclays presented a $15,000 check, and the Las Vegas Athletics and Stomper donated another $15,000. The A's also filled smile bags to promote dental health.

Channel 13, a proud sponsor of the event, had a team at the Discovery Children's Museum putting together materials for community outreach events alongside volunteers from The PENTA Building Group.

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"It’s very important for Channel 13 to be out here with the community, in the community, getting their back," said Jaime Kaveh, Channel 13 community relations. "That’s part of what we do. It’s one of our pillars, and we just always want to make sure that the public knows, our community here knows, that we are here for them all the time, whether it’s part of a big project or something little. It’s what we do and that’s what we love doing the best."

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Other projects included painting murals at the Durango Hills YMCA to bring more life to the playground and sorting supplies for local families at Foster Kinship.

"It’s meant to stir a passion in each of us to say how can I help? How can I give back? How can I be part of something... not just today... but all throughout the year," Rudd said.