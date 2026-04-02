LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at Southern Nevada Trades High School are preparing to enter the workforce as recent data shows the state has experienced a drop in construction jobs.

WATCH | Justin Hinton spoke to one of the students to get his perspective:

Southern Nevada Trades High School's first graduating class prepares for fluctuating job market

According to the latest Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation jobs report, Nevada had nearly 11,000 fewer construction jobs in December of 2025 compared to the previous year.

Kyle Hamilton, a territory manager for EFCO, said those already in the construction field said it's part of the ebb and flow of the industry.

Channel 13 caught up with him at the beginning of the month at ConExpo.

"Maybe it's just a small little hesitation that Vegas is experiencing right now, but I don't see it happening all over the place," Hamilton said.

Despite the job numbers, about 70 seniors are looking to graduate from Southern Nevada Trades High School, including Ricardo Renteria. He plans to join his two older brothers who are already in the construction field.

"I always looked up to them and they taught me a lot of things," Renteria said.

Renteria said his biggest concern is finding a job right away.

"As soon as I get that experience, I can always advance. I start the journey, and then I go forward, so the only concern is not being able to get there sooner," Renteria said. "I want to be an electrician in the future, and I feel like this school is helping me get closer to that."

Jose Salas, another graduating senior, said he was nervous, but more excited to graduate.

"Since it is a new chapter in my life, I'm feeling a little nervous, a little excited as well, because I get to experience new things," he said.

Principal Candi Wadsworth said the construction-focused high school prepares students for industry fluctuations.

"We try to make sure our students have experience in different areas, so if there's a downfall in maybe one field, like electrical, maybe they can switch over to plumbing or HVAC or homebuilding," Wadsworth said.

Wadsworth said the school holds job fairs on campus with partner companies to help students find employment.

"A lot of our affiliates are not part of the union. They're private companies, so I think that helps a little bit too. The unions show a lot of fluctuation, but a lot of our homebuilders and affiliates are not necessarily unionized, so we try to expose them to both, like the union aspect and the private company aspect so they can get a taste of both," Wadsworth said.

There are also a number of tangible aspects of the classes.

Students recently built three sheds that will be auctioned off, with the money going back into the school.

Southern Nevada Trades High School is currently enrolling students for next year.

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