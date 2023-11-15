Scattered showers in Southern Nevada to impact commute, F1 opening ceremony on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you plan on traveling throughout the valley Wednesday afternoon through the evening hours, prepare for rain.

According to Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce, there is a 70% chance of passing showers through midnight. We may even hear a rumble of thunder as we anticipate only receiving about a tenth of an inch of rain. However, severe weather and flooding is not a concern.

13 First Alert Las Vegas forecast | November 15, 2023

Rain chances at 3pm and 7pm in Las Vegas. Plan on possible slick roads to finish Wednesday as the chance of wet weather in your neighborhood climbs to 70%. pic.twitter.com/iq3JsF0XjB — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) November 15, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, the highest chance of rain is at 8 p.m.

A band of light-to-moderate precipitation will move through the region this afternoon and evening. Locally, here in Vegas, we will see precipitation chances begin ticking up later this afternoon, with chances peaking around 8:00 pm this evening.☔🌧️ #VegasWeather #NVwx pic.twitter.com/lG7zD93v5p — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 15, 2023

As we have previously reported, Las Vegas averages about 4.19 inches of rainfall every year. At Harry Reid International Airport, we haven't had measurable rainfall since early October. Often after dry stretches, even light rain causes roads to turn slippery as dirt and oil is loosened by the moisture so be extra cautious if you plan on driving.

Jeff Payne, Founder and CEO of Driver's Edge, a local non-profit dedicated to teaching teens how to drive defensively, said drivers should always expect the unexpected.

"A majority of the collisions that we've seen in the rain when we have inclement driving weather is simply having the driver who is going to make the left turn, and they spun out and they're facing oncoming traffic," Payne said. "Or they're getting on the on-ramp and they're a little abrupt with their actions and the same thing, they lose traction and they spin out on their own."

In cold weather, tires can lose up to a pound of air pressure, and low pressure can cause tires to blow out or make hydroplaning more likely. Windshield wipers should be in mint condition. Payne also said it's key to make sure the car's headlights are operating properly to ensure visibility in foggy or dim weather conditions.