Defensive driving expert shares safe habits on slick roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As rain and stormy weather sweep across the Valley, defensive driving experts are warning commuters to prepare for slick roads.

"The rain doesn't cause accidents. Bad drivers cause accidents," said Jeff Payne, Founder and CEO of Driver's Edge, a local non-profit dedicated to teaching teens how to drive defensively.

While "driving slow" is one of the easiest ways to avoid a crash, Payne says most crashes that happen during rainy weather are preventable. Drivers should be aware of one's surroundings and resist distracted driving. He also said that drivers should expect the unexpected. Anticipating a possible crash is an easy way to prevent it from happening. Finally, Payne said that "staying calm" is important, especially if a car hydroplanes, when the tires slide on the road.

"A majority of the collisions that we've seen in the rain when we have inclement driving weather is simply having the driver who is going to make the left turn, and they spun out and they're facing oncoming traffic," Payne said. "Or they're getting on the on-ramp and they're a little abrupt with their actions and the same thing, they lose traction and they spin out on their own."

However, Payne believes that there are safe driving habits that drivers should practice even before getting behind the wheel. In cold weather, tires can lose up to a pound of air pressure, and low pressure can cause tires to blow out or make hydroplaning more likely. Windshield wipers should be in mint condition. Since the Valley rarely sees rain year-round, wipers can dry out, turn brittle, and become ineffective. Payne also said it's key to make sure the car's headlights are operating properly to ensure visibility in foggy or dim weather conditions.