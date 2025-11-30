Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southern Nevada Health District marks World AIDS Day with community events and free HIV testing

Theme focuses on overcoming funding challenges in HIV prevention and treatment
Southern Nevada Health District partners with community groups for World AIDS Day events featuring free HIV testing and support services.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is partnering with community organizations to recognize World AIDS Day on Monday, Dec. 1, marking a time to remember those lost to the disease and support those living with HIV.

This year's theme is "Overcoming Disruption, Transforming the AIDS Response," focusing on how communities continue moving forward despite funding challenges affecting HIV prevention and treatment programs.

More than 12,000 people are living with HIV in Clark County, according to health district data.

Events begin Sunday with the Last Sunday's Arts Festival & Fundraiser on the Historic Westside, featuring free HIV testing, local performers, vendors and community resources.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, community partners will offer rapid HIV and hepatitis C screenings along with PrEP services for HIV prevention.

