Southern Nevada Health District highlights Hispanic health concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, the Southern Nevada Health District is highlighting new health data and community resources aimed at supporting Hispanic and Latino residents across Southern Nevada.

According to the Health District, Hispanic and Latino residents now make up roughly one-third of Clark County’s population, based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates, making culturally focused health outreach increasingly important in the valley.

New data from the 2023 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System show several ongoing health concerns among Hispanic adults in Clark County.

According to the Health District:

15.3% of Hispanic adults reported having diabetes, compared with 10.2% of white adults and 11.9% of Black adults.

38.3% reported high blood pressure.

40.1% were classified as overweight.

26.7% reported being physically inactive.

Health officials say the information helps identify opportunities to improve prevention efforts, education and access to care in local communities.

“Hispanic Heritage Month provides an opportunity to recognize the importance of supporting the health and well-being of Hispanic and Latino residents throughout Southern Nevada,” said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Health District is also highlighting several free programs and community events available during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Free diabetes classes

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering free Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support classes for people with diabetes, prediabetes or those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Spanish-language classes:

Main Public Health Center

280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Mondays, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon

Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon

English-language classes:

Main Public Health Center

280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Wednesdays, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesdays, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon

Registration is required. Residents can call 702-759-1270 for more information.

Spanish-language diabetes support group

The Health District will also host a free Spanish-language diabetes support group for people with diabetes, prediabetes and their families.

Location:

Southern Nevada Health District

280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Date and time:

Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

To register, call 702-759-1270 or email vivasaludable@SNHD.org.

Free blood pressure screenings

Free blood pressure screenings and heart health education will be offered at:

Mr. G’s Classic Barbershop

929 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Sunday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon

The event will also include referrals to low-cost health clinics and prediabetes risk assessments.

Copa de la Herencia community event

The Health District’s “Por Mi, Por Ti, Por Nosotros Viva Saludable” campaign will host Copa de la Herencia on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas.

The free event will feature soccer games, music, entertainment, family activities, giveaways and health resources focused on promoting smoke-free and vape-free lifestyles.

Additional Spanish-language wellness resources, including nutrition, diabetes and heart health information, are available at VivaSaludable.org.

