Southern Nevada Health District bringing back pop-up produce stands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is bringing back pop-up produce stands this year.

According to Three Square Food Bank, nearly 350,000 people in Clark County are food insecure and aren't able to afford enough nutritious food for their overall health and well-being.

To meet that need, the health district said they're hosting six events at the Bonneville Transit Center, which is located off of Bonneville Avenue and South Casino Center Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas.

You can see the dates below.



Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, December 5

The district said customers can use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit, or credit cards. The stand will be open from noon until 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

Last year's pop-up produce events resulted in over 5,200 pounds of produce being sold and $6,955 in total sales.