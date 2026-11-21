LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Joe Lombardo rejected a record number of bills sent to him by the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature — 161 bills over two sessions.

His predecessor, Democrat Steve Sisolak, vetoed far fewer bills during his two sessions — just seven — but still didn't see eye to eye with the Legislature on everything.

But now, with Gov.-elect Aaron Ford preparing to take the oath of office in two months, some of the bills rejected by both Lombardo and Sisolak may be heading back to the governor's desk, where they might find a friendlier audience.

WATCH | Vetoed bills may be headed back to Carson City

Some vetoed bills may be coming back to Carson City

For example, Ford has called for the Legislature swiftly to pass bills capping some prescription drugs at the Medicare-negotiated price, to ban corporate purchases of single-family houses and to provide all students meals in school.

But he's also said he'd sign other bills, too, including one that would make signing fake Electoral College certificates a state crime. (After the 2020 election, six Republicans signed certificates falsely asserting President Donald Trump had won the election, part of an unsuccessful nationwide scheme to keep Trump in office. A bill to make such signing a state crime was twice vetoed by Lombardo.)

"I hope they do send me the fake electors bill," said Ford in a recent interview. "It should have been signed the first time. It should have been signed the second time. It will be signed the third time, If [state Sen.] Skip Daly [D-Washoe County] decides to run that bill again and sends it to me, we will criminalize fake elector schemes that we've experienced in our own state. And I can guarantee you that if it gets to me, I'm going to sign it."

Speaking of elections, Ford has also said he would sign a bill that would join Nevada to the National Popular Vote Compact, an agreement among states that would award Electoral College votes to whomever wins the popular vote in the United States. It would only take effect once states comprising 270 electoral votes sign on.

It's aimed at avoiding a situation such as occurred in 2000 or 2016, in which one candidate won the Electoral College (George W. Bush and Donald Trump, respectively) but lost the popular vote to a rival candidate (Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, respectively).

The bill is aimed at ensuring the candidate who gets the most votes wins, but it would also diminish the clout of smaller states, such as Nevada, which is why Sisolak vetoed a compact bill in 2019.

In addition, it could create a situation in which Nevada voters choose one candidate, but the state's electors vote for someone else, if that person collected more raw votes nationwide.

There are other bills rejected by Lombardo that Democrats in the Legislature may want to bring back for consideration by Ford. They include:



A bill to prevent HOAs from prohibiting child care businesses from operating in communities governed by associations.

Expanding paid family leave to 12 weeks.

Setting minimum hospital staffing ratios.

Allowing class sizes to be a subject of collective bargaining with teachers unions and local school districts.

Banning retaliation against employees who decline to attend mandatory employer meetings.

Prohibiting firearms at polling places.

Requiring a person to be 21 years old to purchase a semi-automatic rifle. (The minimum age for handgun purchases is currently 21.)

Rent caps for senior citizens.

Bills to recognize cultural figures, such as labor leader Delores Huerta, or religious holidays, such as Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Preserving access to materials in public and school libraries.

Abolishing the death penalty, or adding restrictions to it.

In 2025, state Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Clark County, championed a bill extending the time from when an execution warrant is signed to when the sentence is actually carried out. He showed fellow lawmakers a copy of the state's execution manual, and said its procedures couldn't be followed in the current term of 60-90 days.

Ohrenschall's bill would have extended that period to 180-270 days.

"There's a lot of process here in the manual, if you've had the chance to just look through it, that has to put put in place before an execution takes place," Ohrenschall told the Assembly Judiciary Committee. "And I believe the current statutory timelines don't allow for that to happen, and leads to a lot of unpredictability, to a lot of start-stops, and is not beneficial, not for families of victims, not for persons on death row."

One proposal that will not be coming to Carson City: tax increases of any kind. Ford has said an increase in taxes is off the table due to the tough economic times Nevadans find themselves in. And even if he wanted to, while Democrats have a supermajority in the Assembly (32 to 10), they are still one vote shy in the state Senate, which is currently divided 13-8, which means Republicans have enough votes to block the two-thirds supermajority required to raise taxes.

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