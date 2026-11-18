LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov.-elect Aaron Ford promised on the campaign trail that he'd bring down costs, starting from the very beginning of his administration.

And now that he's preparing to take the reins from outgoing Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, Ford said he'll keep that promise.

"I'm going to get to work and have an executive order signed that directs every agency within my administration to go out and find ways to put money back in people's pockets," Ford said in an interview with Channel 13. "You hear about executive orders all the time about reducing regulations on businesses to make it easier for them. If we could do it for businesses, we could do it for people, and I expect my team to figure that out."

The head of that team will be new chief of staff Asha Jones, who also served as chief of staff to Congressman Steven Horsford and is an alumna of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid. Ford's transition team is headed by longtime Nevada Democratic operative Molly Forgey.

WATCH | Ford says he'll keep affordability promise

Ford stands by affordability promise

But how can Ford — without control over national and international policy such as tariffs or the war in Iran, which have driven up prices across the board — actually reduce costs for Nevadans?

Ford said he won't raise taxes, but does favor limiting the cost of certain prescription drugs to the Medicare negotiated price. He said he'd sign a bill to ban corporations from buying up homes, reducing demand and prices for working Nevadans. And he predicts that providing universal free school meals to all students will save parents about $1,000 per year, per child.

"So these are tangible ways, not pie-in-the-sky ways, that we can start to effectuate real relief for Nevadans," Ford said.

He said he also supports a gas tax holiday, depending on the details of the plan, and wants to see the final version of a proposal by state Sen. Fabian Doñate to find more ways to get gasoline to Nevada so the state doesn't have to rely so heavily on expensive gasoline imported from California.

Although Democrats increased their majority in the Assembly — they now hold 32 of the 42 seats in that house — and maintain a 13-8 majority in the state Senate — Ford said he nonetheless wants to work with Republicans. A former state senator (and Senate majority leader), Ford said he often made a point to get Republicans to co-sponsor his bills.

"I know how to work with people, and I'm going to utilize that exact same experience and skill to work with the Legislature, not just the Democratic leaders, but also the Republican leaders early on, so that we can figure out where the commonalities are and move these bills forward," he said.

Notably, the primary cost-saving bills Ford mentioned were all vetoed by Lombardo, either in the 2023 or 2025 sessions.

"I do want to represent the entirety of this state, and I've said this before, when I'm elected, I won't see red or blue, I'll see you, right?" Ford said. "And that means that I have to work with those that you've sent to represent you in the Legislature and that includes Republicans. If they're serious about working with me, and making things better for Nevadans, we'll work together."

Lombardo, who presided over a Democratically controlled Legislature for his entire four-year term, set a record, vetoing a record 162 bills over two sessions. The incumbent governor said often, however, that the veto record was not something to be proud of, but rather demonstrated a failure to communicate, cooperate and find consensus.

Ford will likely not face the same kind of opposition, but said he would not abandon his campaign-trail pledge, no matter what happens in the legislative building on Carson Street.

"I'm going to keep my campaign promises," Ford said. "This is about protecting the working class, it's about being the most pro-worker governor this state's ever seen. It's about putting money back into people's pockets, and we're going to do it with anybody who is serious about making it happen. I'll work with them [Republicans]. But with or without them, I'm going to get it done anyway."