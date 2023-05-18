Some U2 fans being offered refunds due to obstructed seats at the Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some U2 fans are getting refunds for shows at the MSG Sphere before the venue has even opened. That's after learning their seats had obstructed views.

Channel 13 reached out to Sphere Entertainment Co. A spokesperson said during a production review at Sphere, they discovered there is an overhang on the first level that limits the view of the screen.

"Our fans and their experience are always our top priority. As soon as we realized there was an issue, we worked closely with event organizers to reach the affected ticketholders with several make good options," a spokesperson said. "We look forward to Sphere's opening with U2 and their incredible run of shows they planned for fans this fall."

The spokesperson added this affected a "very limited number" of accounts. They also said their team is working through "all that comes" with a brand new facility.

Last week, U2 added more shows due to "unprecedented demand." Officials said since the original run of shows was first announced, they've received over a million ticket requests.

RELATED LINK: 'Extraordinary demand' for U2 shows at the MSG Sphere: Here's how to get tickets

The iconic rock band is scheduled to open the venue and take the stage starting on Sept. 29.