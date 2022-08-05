Some residents still homeless after storm damages east Las Vegas apartments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of residents of a local apartment complex are still homeless after being forced to leave their homes due to significant storm damage.

Damage from monsoon rains last week dealt a blow to the area near Karen and Eastern avenues. From fallen trees to crushed cars, the damage left behind from Friday night's storm is still being felt days later at the Lake Sahara Apartments.

Ian Martinez, who lives at the apartment complex, said he hasn't been home in six days. Thursday, he finally felt like he should go see what could be salvaged.

Forty-five-mile-per-hour winds knocked down two huge trees. They busted through Martinez's roof, knocked out his power, and forced him to move to a hotel.

KTNV Dozens of residents are left living in limbo after last week's monsoon rains brought two large trees down on their homes.

"Yes, it's very frustrating, but you know, there is a procedure that you have to follow," Martinez said.

Another resident who did not want to be shown on camera said her dad's car was hit during the storm, bringing his construction business to a halt.

"He has to replace the damage so they can also be working and continue to make a living out of that," she said.

Clark County deputy fire chief Billy Samuels says it usually takes about 36 hours to get people back inside their homes in situations like this, but this storm packed a punch. Inspectors need more time to make sure these apartments are safe to live in.

In the meantime, residents are left living in limbo. Samuels says property management is trying to help them out.

"It wasn't a bush that fell on top of a building or car," he said. "Those are some monstrous trees that have been there for a long time, and with the wet soil and strong wind burst, it was the perfect storm."

Cheryl Jackson says she had never seen anything like this storm in Las Vegas.

"The tree that is in the front, right there, it went to that side," Jackson said. "If it would have gone to this side, it would have hit us in the bedroom."

Martinez said the management team at Lake Sahara told him he should be able to return home in about 48 hours. The management team did not respond to KTNV's request for comment.