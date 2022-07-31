Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas

Untitled design (62).png
Michael Rogers<br/><br/>
Untitled design (62).png
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 15:28:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.

On Sunday, severe weather continues to be an issue. The most current updates about power outages, road closures, and other relevant information can be found in this article.

National Weather Service Las Vegas

Updates from the National Weather Service of Las Vegas can be seen below. This article will continue to share information from them as it becomes available.

Power outages

12:25 p.m. - Clark County has 7 power outages impacting 8 people.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH