Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.

On Sunday, severe weather continues to be an issue. The most current updates about power outages, road closures, and other relevant information can be found in this article.

National Weather Service Las Vegas

Updates from the National Weather Service of Las Vegas can be seen below. This article will continue to share information from them as it becomes available.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️

12:02pm - 3pm Numerous storms favoring the mountains of Death Valley are producing heavy rainfall, that will result in flash flooding along roadways in @DeathValleyNPS including Hwy-190.#CaWx pic.twitter.com/ri7HhfTrIz — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2022

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️

11:41am - 3:15pm Numerous storms forming around and north of I-15 north of Baker are producing heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding along area roadways including State Route 127 toward Death Valley.#CaWx pic.twitter.com/7FIQ6aZe4l — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2022

Power outages

12:25 p.m. - Clark County has 7 power outages impacting 8 people.