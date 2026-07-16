LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to fresh produce has spread across more than 30 states, though no cases have been reported in Nevada.

Experts link the outbreak to lettuce and other fresh vegetables.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett heard from locals about extra precautions they're taking amid the outbreak, despite there being no cases in the state:

Some locals taking extra precautions with produce amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

"Lettuce is the one that people seem to be the most worried about, and it's the one that we can link the most cases to," Dr. Hayden Maag, an emergency room physician at MountainView Hospital, said.

Despite the outbreak, health experts say fresh produce should remain part of your grocery list.

"Certainly don't stop eating fresh produce altogether, but you know, just take common sense steps," Maag said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing all produce, even if the packaging says it has already been washed.

At the Bruce Trent Park Farmers Market in Summerlin, shoppers say they are already taking extra steps to keep their fruits and vegetables safe.

Every Wednesday, Tracey Jackson and others shop there for fresh produce from local vendors.

"I don't have to worry about as many chemicals that's in the grocery stores," Jackson said.

Jackson usually fills her bags with leafy greens, including romaine lettuce. Recent news about the parasite has her taking additional precautions at home.

"I use food-grade peroxide," Jackson said. "Even when it says it's pre-washed, I wash it again."

Health officials also recommend buying whole food produce, such as heads of lettuce instead of bagged salad kits, and peeling off the first few layers of a lettuce head for added protection. Experts also advise avoiding fruits and vegetables that appear bruised, damaged or moldy.

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