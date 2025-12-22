Some Las Vegas shoppers plan to spend less on gifts this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Christmas just days away, thousands of locals are crowding stores across the valley, hunting for those perfect last-minute deals. But behind the holiday hustle, some locals say their budgets are tighter.

Channel 13 met Edwina Sands at a nearby shopping center. She said she is finished with her list, but is helping her great-niece and nephew with their shopping.

"This is the last bit… these are the gifts the kids need to get," Sands said.

This year, she admits she had to be more strategic about shopping.

"It was difficult; it had to be planned. You have to stick to the budget. It's going to look good — but it's less," Sands said.

She's not alone. Guadalupe Hernandez tells us money is tight.

"Spend less because of the situation, you know, there's not a lot of work," Hernandez said.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday gift spending is expected to average $627 this year — a slight decrease from $641 last year.

But even with smaller budgets, locals like Sands and Hernandez are making sure the season is still about generosity.

"You've got to pay it forward. Show people you care," Hernandez said.

Though people are spending less, overall holiday sales nationwide could still top $1 trillion. But for many locals, it's not just about what's under the tree. It's about what's right for our families, our budgets, and our community.

