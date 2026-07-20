Some drivers who fail smog checks may qualify for a $975 repair voucher

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If your vehicle is unable to pass an emissions test, you may be eligible for a $975 voucher through the Smog Free Clark County program to repair your car and get it back on the road.

The county is inviting Southern Nevadans who drive vehicles between model years 1968 and 2010 that have failed emissions tests to a free event on July 30.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Windmill Library, located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane in Las Vegas.

Those looking to attend should bring a valid driver's license, a failed emissions test or vehicle inspection report, and a vehicle registration or title.

According to the county, representatives from Smog Free Clark County and the Division of Air Quality will be at the event to explain the program and answer residents' questions.

To learn more about the program and to apply for assistance online, click HERE.

In 2023, the county offered the voucher to vehicles from model years 1968 to 1999, but the most recent voucher assistance covers additional model years.