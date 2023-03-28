Clark County program provides money for smog repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a vehicle that was made between 1968 and 1999 and you have a classic rod license plate, you could receive nearly $1,000 in free smog repairs.

That's according to a Clark County program.

#ClarkCounty has implemented a program called "Smog Free Clark County" that offers eligbile consumer repair assistance to help improve air quality by reducing motor vehicle emissions.



Call: 702-805-5882 📞 for more information.



Potentially get a voucher for FREE repairs. 🔧 💵 pic.twitter.com/Pz6P9momQs — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 27, 2023

You may remember that new traffic laws were put in place for classic cars in Nevada.

Assembly Bill 349 passed during the 2021 Legislative Session. The bill changed the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles requirements for registering a vehicle as a classic vehicle, classic rod, or old timer. The bill also allowed a new vehicle to wait until its fourth registration before needing an emissions test, which is one year later than what was previously allowed.

To qualify for those specialty license plates, the vehicle can't be used commercially and may not be driven more than 5,000 miles per year. Clark County officials said the changes were also needed because more registered vehicles without emissions testing negatively impacts our air quality.

To be eligible for the program, you must meet the following requirements:



Live in a Clark County zip code that requires a smog test

Meet income requirements (275% FPL or proof of enrollment in NV assistance program)

Failed smog certificate (within 12 months)

Provide vehicle registration and/or title of ownership

Provide ID

You can also apply online and you will be required to submit income documents before your application can be processed. You can find more information here.