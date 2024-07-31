SNHD reports 6 new Clark County cases of West Nile Virus in one week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting six new confirmed cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in Clark County.

In a July 22 report, SNHD reported 14 confirmed cases. With these six new cases in a July 29 report, that number now reaches 20 confirmed West Nile Virus cases in 2024, so far.

Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller has been following these cases since May, reporting just last week that two horses died from the virus in Las Vegas.

Although no human deaths have occurred in Clark County, one man has died from the virus this July in the San Francisco Bay Area — their first West Nile death in nearly 20 years.

The latest report from SNHD still shows that West Nile is affecting 44 Clark County zip codes, with the largest concentrations in the west and north parts of the valley.

Southern Nevada Health District SNHD Arbovirus Report Update - Zip Codes - July 29, 2024

According to the CDC, the West Nile Virus is spread primarily through mosquito bites, not from person to person. About 1 in 5 people infected develop a fever and other symptoms, and about 1 in 150 people infected develop serious illness that can sometimes be fatal.

Health officials said the most effective way to prevent the spread of WNV is to (1) prevent mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent with DEET and wear long-sleeved clothes, and (2) remove standing water that could potentially act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

You can also report suspected habitats — like green swimming pools — where WNV could be present on the Health District's website.

If you want to talk to Joe about a mosquito problem in your area, you can email him at joe.moeller@ktnv.com or reach out on social media.