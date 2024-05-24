Tips to prevent mosquito bites as West Nile virus found in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus have been found in Clark County for the first time in 2024, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Health District’s Mosquito Disease Surveillance Program trapped and identified the West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in the 89031 and 89032 ZIP codes. In addition to identifying mosquitoes that commonly carry West Nile Virus, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are known carriers of Zika, dengue, and chikungunya. These mosquitoes have significantly increased in number since they were reported in Clark County in 2017.

West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne disease, reached unprecedented activity in Clark County in 2019, with 43 human cases. In contrast, there was minimal activity in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Two human cases of West Nile virus were reported in 2023.

According to the CDC, roughly 80% of people infected by West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. Some develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. However, about one out of every 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Clark County has seen a substantial increase in the number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Unlike typical mosquitoes, these are aggressive daytime biters that prefer feeding on people instead of birds.

Aedes aegypti breed in small containers that collect rain or irrigation water, such as children’s toys, wheelbarrows and plant saucers, and even bottle caps. Make sure to remove all standing water from around your home to prevent the spread.

The best way to prevent West Nile is to protect yourself from mosquito bites by using insect repellent (those with DEET are most effective), wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and using netting over infant carriers.