LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District stopped by the new West Las Vegas Library on Saturday to offer testing for HIV and Hepatitis C.

Officials say the goal of events like this is to reduce HIV and other STIs in the community and the stigma surrounding them, especially in the Black community.

Here's what they had to say:

SNHD holds free HIV testing in one-day event at West Las Vegas Library

"Because HIV is still here, we still deal with stigma every day. We still deal with people not getting tested or people finding out they have HIV after having it for many years and they are really sick," said Christ Reynolds, founder and president of the Southern Nevada Health Consortium.

The fact that we have all the tools in our toolbox to end HIV, we want to make sure people are educated, know their status. If they found out they do have HIV, we can get them right into care and live a long and healthy life."

The Health District’s Sexual Health Outreach and Prevention Program offers no-cost HIV/STI screenings year-round through its Sexually Transmitted Infection Express Testing program. No appointments are needed, but clients must be without symptoms.

Same-day HIV testing and treatment services are also available at the Southern Nevada Community Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107, and at the Fremont Public Health Center.

HIV services include testing, medical, behavioral health, nutrition, case management, pharmacy services and education.

PEP and PrEP services are available for those who test negative for HIV. Services are offered for insured and uninsured patients. Sliding fee scale discounts are available to eligible self-pay patients.

For clinic hours and additional information, go to SNCHC.org.

