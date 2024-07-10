Watch Now
SNHD: 10 confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Las Vegas valley

Mosquito
Niny2405 / Shutterstock
Close-up of a mosquito on a human.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 10, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed that 10 people in the Las Vegas valley have been diagnosed with cases of West Nile virus.

On Wednesday, the district released its weekly update and said three non-neuroinvasive cases and seven neuroinvasive cases have been reported.

There has been an overall spike in West Nile cases compared to previous years. According to health district data there was one case in 2020, no cases in 2021 or 2022, and two cases in 2023.

The weekly report also shows that in the span of a week, mosquitoes testing positive for the virus have gone up from 268 to 341.

You can see where the most infected insects have been found in the map below or on the district's website.

Infected mosquitoes - 7/10/24

The health district is urging residents to drain standing water around their homes each week.

They also said residents should use EPA-registered insect repellents when they are outside.

