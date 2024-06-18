Vets reminding pet owners about heartworm risks as more mosquitoes show up across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While mosquitoes can be annoying to humans, they can also be dangers for our four-legged friends.

As a dog owner, it's something I haven't had to really worry about living here in the desert ..... at least until now.

An expert from UNLV confirmed with us recently that it's a growing problem here in the desert.

"Within the last two to three years, we have seen a massive uptick in mosquitoes," UNLV professor Louissa Mesenger said. "Now, it is explosive here."

It's something locals have noticed too.

"This year, they are horrible," Summerlin resident Chris Bunker said. "Every time we walk outside, if it is for five seconds, we end up with a sting of some sort."

WATCH: Noticing more mosquitoes in Southern Nevada this year? Here's why

You may have noticed a lot more mosquitoes in Southern Nevada this year. Here's why

The insects can also attack your pets and can cause heartworm from a bite. The disease results in severe lung disease, heart failure, other organ damage, and death in pets, mainly dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Tropicana Animal Hospital veterinarian Babette Sanmartin says she hasn't seen a lot of heartworm cases but it doesn't mean it couldn't become a problem.

"We haven't had a whole lot of it here because we haven't had a whole ton of mosquitoes," Sanmartin explained.

The Heartworm Society map shows in the past, it has been more common in other states.

American Heartworm Society

But with more mosquitoes here in the valley, taking preventative measures couldn't hurt.

"All it takes is one mosquito to bite a dog that [becomes] infected and bite other dogs," Sanmartin said. "We are seeing more mosquitoes. We are starting to recommend heartworm preventatives a little bit more, especially just from the fact that it is a lot cheaper. Once a dog has heartworm, treatment can be really expensive."

"What does that look like," I asked.

"A couple thousand dollars."

Signs to look out for in your pets include:



A mild, persistent cough

Reluctance to exercise

Fatigue after moderate activity

Decreased appetite

Weight loss

Preventative medicine like chewable tablets are available over the counter for dogs and cats.

As for Bunker, he says he's not taking any chances with his pet's health and has already made the call to his vet.

"I have lived in Las Vegas for 65 years. [We've] never [had] mosquitoes until the last two years," Bunker said. "Fortunately, I am taking my dog in this afternoon."