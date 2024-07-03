5 new cases of West Nile virus reported amid 12x increase in positive mosquito samples

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least seven people in Southern Nevada have now been infected with West Nile virus.

That's according to updated numbers from the Southern Nevada Health District, which is reporting a significant increase in mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus this year compared to last.

As of Wednesday, 268 mosquito samples tested positive for the virus, a health district spokesperson told Channel 13. In 2023, that number was 14.

At last report on June 26, the health district was reporting two cases of West Nile in Clark County residents.

SNHD

In light of the change, the health district has sent an alert to local hospitals to keep West Nile virus on their radar and consider testing for it if they think it is needed.

In previous reports, SNHD has said the increase in mosquitoes positive for the virus represented "the highest level of activity in the [mosquito abatement] program's history this early in the season."

This year, SNHD created a map so you can see whether mosquitoes in your neighborhood have tested positive for the virus. You can find that here.

The report also lists 15 mosquito samples tested positive for St. Louis encephalitis.