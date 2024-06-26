First cases of West Nile virus reported in Clark County patients, says SNHD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two cases of West Nile virus have been found in people, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

SNHD reported the first case of West Nile virus in mosquitoes just over a month ago. Today they announced two men have contracted the illness and are in recovery.

One patient, a man over the age of 70, contracted the neuroinvasive form of the illness, which can cause inflamnation of the brain or the membranes surround the brain and spinal cord.

The health district is also reporting the highest level of mosquito activity in the program's history this early in the season.

Valley residents being bugged by mosquitoes

Public health officials are encouraging everyone to take steps to protect themselves. The risk of mosquito-borne illnesses can be reduced through preventive measures, such as eliminating standing water and wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants.