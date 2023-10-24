Small business owner Irina Hansen announces candidacy in 2024 Las Vegas Mayoral race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another candidate has announced their candidacy for the 2024 Mayoral Race for the City of Las Vegas.

On Sept. 21, 2023, Las Vegas resident Irina Hansen announced her candidacy for mayor at a campaign event in Henderson hosted by the Committee to Elect Irina Hansen. As Mayor Carol Goodman has officially termed out, the non-partisan race will have an open seat in 2024.

Born in Romania in 1978, Hansen immigrated to the United States to "escape the oppressive rule of a communist dictator," according to a news release.

In 1998, Hansen relocated from California to Las Vegas, where she would go on to obtain her Real Estate license in 2005. She is an active member of the Las Vegas Realtor Association, the National Realtor Association, and the Residential Real Estate Council. In 2019, Hansen established Prestige Salon and Spa, obtaining licenses in salon establishment, cosmetology, and advanced aesthetics and developing a line of "medical-grade skincare."

Hansen identifies as a conservative, and her platform highlights transparency and accountability to constituents, sustainable economic growth, making the city safe, and finding a solution to the valley's homelessness crisis.

Hansen recently appeared at a Clark County School District Board of Trustees meeting in September, arguing that Policy 5138, which addresses the rights and needs of students with diverse gender identities or expressions, be rescinded.

"Irina believes that under her leadership, she will be able to create sustainable economic growth in Las Vegas and restore the People’s confidence in their elected officials," the release noted. "She grew tired of people making empty promises to get elected, which turned into inactivity and complacency."

Her campaign motto is, "If they won’t do it, I WILL!"

Hansen joins several other candidates in the race, including Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, entrepreneur and critical care nurse Donna Miller, and local businesswoman Tera Anderson.