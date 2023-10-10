Local entrepreneur, critical care nurse Donna Miller announces 2024 run for Mayor of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Donna Miller, a local entrepreneur and critical care nurse, has announced her candidacy in the 2024 mayoral race in Las Vegas.

As Mayor Carol Goodman has officially termed out, the non-partisan race will have an open seat in 2024.

“Running for political office was not on my radar, but when asked to consider running, I began my due diligence and realized my journey as a critical care nurse and first responder has taught me the true meaning of teamwork, courage, collaboration, and sound decision-making,” said Miller. “The mayor of Las Vegas, a city that is the sports and entertainment capital of the world, requires the professional experience, energy, and ability to unite a community and other community leaders around common solutions and achieve real improvements to the issue we deal with every day.”

Born and raised in Romania, Miller immigrated to the U.S. in 1991 and would later become a nurse in 1996. According to a news release, Miller founded Life Guard International Air Ambulance, a Las Vegas-based air ambulance service specialized in "transporting critically ill patients via airplanes converted into Flying Intensive Care Units."

Her company was later acquired by American Medical Response in 2017 and is now a member of industry leader Global Medical Response.

Miller currently serves as the CEO of Reinvention Professionals, an organization that aims to create strategies to help organizations and individuals “reimagine their future and thrive.” Miller also serves as the Executive Director for HR Global Consulting and is one of the founding members of HRGC's International Healthcare Professional Bridge Program, which assists nurses and other healthcare professionals in "enhancing their skills."

If elected, Miller says her main priorities as mayor will include implementing "a strong support system for our police and first responders," maximizing the potential of Las Vegas Medical District, and economic diversification along with job creation.

Miller adds, “I invite all residents of Las Vegas to join me on this journey to build a brighter future for Las Vegas. I’m the right person at the right time, and together we can ensure that our city remains a safe, prosperous, and welcoming place for all.

For more information about Donna Miller and her campaign, please visit https://donnamillerformayor.com or contact the campaign at 702-802-8850.