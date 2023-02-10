Watch Now
Councilwoman Victoria Seaman announces bid for Las Vegas Mayor in 2024

Las Vegas Councilmember Victoria Seaman announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday, according to a news release.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Councilmember Victoria Seaman announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday, according to a news release.

The announcement was made at a special event for her supporters on Thursday night.

The former Nevada assemblywoman has served as a Republican on the city council since she won the seat in special election in 2019. She won re-election in June last year after winning more than 50% of the vote in a primary election. Her term will end in 2024.

In the release, Seaman said, "We will continue to lead Las Vegas as a world-class city in public safety, economic diversity, sports, innovation, first-class medical facilities, opportunity, and prosperity for everyone. I have a keen ability to recognize and face, head-on, complicated issues that impact our residents. It is for this reason and my commitment to the city that I love – that I’m announcing my candidacy for the Mayor of Las Vegas!”

