Las Vegas businesswoman Tera Anderson announces candidacy for 2024 mayoral race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas businesswoman Tera Anderson announced her bid for the 2024 mayoral race on Thursday.

According to a news release, Anderson has "more than twenty years" of experience in land and economic development.

If elected, she says her priorities will consist of "effective city governance, dynamic and responsible growth, housing affordability, crime, and bringing fresh ideas alongside her fresh leadership."

She joins the race alongside Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, and entrepreneur and critical care nurse Donna Miller.

She released the following statement alongside her announcement: