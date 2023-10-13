Las Vegas businesswoman Tera Anderson announces candidacy for 2024 mayoral race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas businesswoman Tera Anderson announced her bid for the 2024 mayoral race on Thursday.
According to a news release, Anderson has "more than twenty years" of experience in land and economic development.
If elected, she says her priorities will consist of "effective city governance, dynamic and responsible growth, housing affordability, crime, and bringing fresh ideas alongside her fresh leadership."
She joins the race alongside Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, and entrepreneur and critical care nurse Donna Miller.
She released the following statement alongside her announcement:
“Las Vegas is more than a city. To those outside, it’s where fortunes are built and legends are made. To us who live here, it’s something more: it’s home and where we create community.
How we grow and evolve as a community should be deliberate, and our local leaders should be equipped to ensure that our city’s resources are responsibly deployed to enhance the quality of life of those who live, work, and visit our great city.
I share the worries of my fellow Las Vegans - we see some negative national trends threatening our city, but historically we have always beaten the odds. What matters now is electing leaders with the right experience to chart our own path. I know we can plan, build, and grow intentionally. We can show the world what dynamism and stability look like.
That is what my campaign is all about. I’m excited for the future, and I hope you are too!”