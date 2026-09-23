Skull found by hikers in Nye County may be from man reported missing in 2022

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Remains found by hikers in Nye County may be linked to a man reported missing from Pahrump more than four years ago.

The Clark County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the remains, found in May, as those of 45-year-old Shaun Beasley.

That name, age and race match those of a November 2023 entry in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Shaun Ryan Beasley was reported missing from Pahrump and was last heard from on Sept. 5, 2022, the NamUs entry states. He was 42 years old at the time.

According to NamUs, Beasley and a friend were on a camping trip at Shadow Mountain but got separated. The pair remained in contact via cell phone, but after several hours, Beasley allegedly stopped responding "and has not been seen or heard from since."

Search and rescue attempts to locate Beasley in the area were said to be unsuccessful.

On May 25, hikers found a human skull in the desert on the outskirts of Pahrump, in the area of Barney Street and Nye Road.

At the time, officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office said they confirmed the remains were human, but couldn't identify the individual or how they died.

As of Wednesday, the Clark County Coroner's Office had not determined Beasley's cause of death.