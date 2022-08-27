Six of 14 acute care hospitals in Las Vegas valley rated 1-star in recent Medicare report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Quality medical care is top of mind for Nevadans, but a recent hospital report by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is raising concerns.

It gave six of Clark County's 14 major acute care hospitals a one-star out of a possible five-star rating. According to the Center, its star ratings are based on how well a hospital performs across different areas of quality, "such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates, and safety of care."

The six acute care hospitals rated one-star in the Medicare report include:



Valley Hospital Medical Center University Medical Center Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center Saint Rose Dominican Hospitals - Siena Campus

Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, was born in the Silver State and did her medical training at University Medical Center. She says she's surprised about the ranking.

But Madison said there are "factors that go into play of these ratings and these stars that, unfortunately, the hospital system doesn't really have much control over."

Madison says people should not be concerned about the quality of care in the Las Vegas valley.

"They should know that there are good hospitals here in town and that they shouldn't just automatically assume that with that low ranking, that means that you should fly somewhere else to get medical care," Madison said.

With the improvement and expansion of our health care system a priority, stakeholders from the medical community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the continuing growth of the Las Vegas Medical District, a 674-acre parcel dedicated to becoming the region's center for medicine. The area is anchored by UMC and the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was on hand to announce the state interim finance committee approved more than $171 million for Nevada public health programs, including $45 million for children's mental health care, and $40 million to UNLV to complete the construction of the district.

"No Nevadan should have to leave the state to get lifesaving care, or to get high-quality care," Sisolak said.

You can view the hospital ratings referred to in this report here.