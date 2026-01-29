Shirley Raines, Beauty 2 The Streetz founder and homeless advocate dies at 58, according to organization

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shirley Raines, the CEO and founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, an organization dedicated to helping the homeless in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and San Diego, has died, the organization announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She was 58.

"This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched," the organization said.

Channel 13 covered her permanent move from Los Angeles to the Las Vegas Valley in November 2024 after helping the unhoused in the valley since 2019.

WATCH: Justin Hinton talks to Shirley Raines about her move to Southern Nevada and helping the homeless

Beauty2TheStreetz creator moves to Clark County, continues helping unhoused community

"I'm no God. I'm just a first responder applying pressure to the wound but it's what I can do," Raines said in an interview with Channel 13's Justin Hinton.

"Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations," the organization said.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Raines died on Tuesday, Jan. 27. The cause of her death is pending at this time.