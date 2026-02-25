LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas dog is in the quarterfinals of the America's Favorite Pet competition, and she and her owner have a unique bond. It's a story that highlights the dangers of our roads, as well as the power of a pet's love.

WATCH: I spoke with India's owner, Maria Acevedo, about why she feels India deserves the national spotlight.

'She's my hero': Local dog in the running for America's Favorite Pet

I met Maria and India out near Oakey and Las Vegas Boulevard; it's an area that forever changed their bond.

"She's my hero. She's my everything. She's my little baby, and I guess she still remembers what happened because she's a little nervous," Maria told me.

Maria tells me that in late 2023, she was 20 weeks pregnant and decided to walk down the street with India by her side to a convenience store at Oakey and Las Vegas Boulevard to get a Slurpee. Maria told me she was walking in a crosswalk in the area when she was hit by a car. India and Maria's unborn baby were ultimately okay, but Maria was knocked to the ground and hit her head, left in a daze.

Maria said she didn't have her ID on her — she didn't take her purse with her since it's a bit of a rougher area — so first responders would've had a difficult time identifying her and notifying her family, had it not been for India. Maria said the dog took off, ran all the way home to alert her husband, and led him to Maria.

"I want her to get the recognition. She's my hero," Maria said. "I would've been a Jane Doe in the hospital. I wouldn't have known what happened, where was my husband. I would've been all alone if it wasn't for her."

Maria said India was by her side as she recovered from her injuries from the crash, and the two have been inseparable — forever connected by this incident and by the bravery India showed that day.

That's why she entered India in America's Favorite Pet competition, and clearly their story is resonating with people — as of Wednesday, Feb. 25, India was in 12th place! The winner will be featured on the cover of Modern Dog and will get a $10,000 prize.

Maria tells me if they win, she'd use the money to take India on a vacation, maybe build her a doggy house, and of course, buy her lots and lots of well-deserved treats.

"She definitely loves her mother and I'm so grateful for her," Maria said, beaming.

Click here to vote for India! Voting for the semifinals closes Thursday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. PST.