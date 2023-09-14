Shana Tova! Rabbi at Chabad of Southern Nevada explains Rosh Hashanah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Millions of Jewish people are preparing to celebrate Rosh Hashanah Friday at sundown. It marks the Jewish New Year when people reflect on the past and plan for the future.

The holiday varies every year since it's based on the Hebrew calendar.

KTNV's Good Morning Las Vegas anchors, Justin Hinton and Anjali Patel were joined by Rabbi Levi Harlig from Chabad of Southern Nevada.

"Can you explain the significance of this holiday?" asked Patel.

"The Jewish New Year is when we proclaim God as our king," Harlig said. "We pray in the synagogue. We take time to reflect on our past year and take upon ourselves positive resolutions for the upcoming year."

"Why is it so important?" Hinton asked.

"We receive our blessings for ourselves and our families during Rosh Hashanah," he said. "It's an important time to gather with your family, pray, and connect to God. Also, we have holiday meals and dinners with traditional foods that all have meaning and depth that brings blessings to our families."

"What are the other customs and symbols associated with Rosh Hashanah?" Patel asked.

"The most important symbol would be the shofar, the ram's horn," he said. "We blow this on Sunday. It symbolizes the trumpets as we horn to God as our king. It also symbolizes the cry from the depths of our souls as we return to God in repentance for the coming year. For the food, we have the round challah bread. Traditionally, it's braided. We have apples and honey for a sweet new year. We have the pomegranate — we want our new year to be full of merits and good deeds like it's full of seeds. We want blessings for everyone."

Thursday morning, people were at Chabad of Southern Nevada for supplications. They add the extra prayer before Rosh Hashanah as they prepare for the new year.

Rabbi Levi Harlig says it's a time when families receive their blessings.

The holiday continues through Sunday evening.