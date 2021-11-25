Watch
Settlement: Old toxic cables to be removed from Lake Tahoe

Scott Sonner/AP
This photo taken Oct. 20, 2021 shows Emerald Bay's mouth to Lake Tahoe, where a submerged telephone cable was abandoned decades ago. AT&T's Pac Bell subsidiary recently settled a lawsuit filed by the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance by agreeing to remove 8 miles of cable that is leaking toxic lead into the alpine lake on the California-Nevada line. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)
RENO (AP) — AT&T's Pac Bell subsidiary has settled a lawsuit at Lake Tahoe over 8 miles of toxic telephone cables that were abandoned on the lake bottom of the lake decades ago.

A consent decree approved by a federal judge in Sacramento settles the suit the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance filed in January under a U.S. law typically cited in Superfund cases.

It also alleged violations of California water quality standards.

Pac Bell has agreed to spend up to $1.5 million to remove the cables.

The suit said they've been leaking lead into the alpine lake on the California-Nevada line since they were abandoned in the 1980s.

AT&T says water samples did not detect any release of lead in Lake Tahoe and disputes the cables were a source of pollution.

