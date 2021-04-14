Serious injury crash has parts of Cheyenne Avenue in Las Vegas closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Cheyenne Avenue is closed between Lincoln and Walnut roads due to a serious injury crash involving 3 vehicles.

Police say a burgundy Charger, red Jeep and an orange Chevrolet were involved in the crash.

1 person has been transported to University Medical Center Trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

