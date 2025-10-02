September Water Supply: Lake Mead down 6 feet compared to last year as new water year begins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The start of October marks a new water year — and as we anticipate what winter precipitation could provide the Colorado Rockies, we're taking another look at where our major reservoirs are at today.

At the tail end of September, Lake Mead remained at 31% capacity with an elevation of 1,057 feet. That's down six feet compared to 2024.

Lake Powell has tracked even steeper declines — down 33 feet from one year ago — at an elevation of 3,544 feet.

The North American Monsoon did not greatly aid regional drought issues. Las Vegas alone received only 0.30 inches of rain landing the city tied for 18th driest monsoon season on record. Nevada has seen some marginal improvement since August, but over 95% of Nevada is still experiencing varying levels of drought from abnormally dry to extreme drought.

The Colorado River system is expected to continue suffering declines even with low-snow years in the Rockies — a new report from a collective of water watchdogs outlines steps to save the resource. Check it out here.